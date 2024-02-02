Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,647 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.