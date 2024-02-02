Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $15.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in USCB Financial by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

