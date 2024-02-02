JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

