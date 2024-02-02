Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $158.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

