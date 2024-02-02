Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.60-3.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.67. 438,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.