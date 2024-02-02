JMP Securities Raises Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $648.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.