JMP Securities Raises Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Price Target to $15.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.