Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3,881.42 and a 52-week high of $3,881.42.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

