Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JREIF opened at $3,881.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3,881.42 and a 52-week high of $3,881.42.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
