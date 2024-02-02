iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Gap Down to $42.76

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.76, but opened at $41.32. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF shares last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 52,357 shares.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $806.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAT. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 242,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 197,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 171,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

