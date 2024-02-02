iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after acquiring an additional 457,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,165,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,249,000 after buying an additional 181,540 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after buying an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

