iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 333,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 662,083 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $23.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

