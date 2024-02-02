iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 809,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 887,857 shares.The stock last traded at $107.40 and had previously closed at $108.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
