iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 809,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 887,857 shares.The stock last traded at $107.40 and had previously closed at $108.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

