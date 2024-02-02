iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 245,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 231,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,580. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

