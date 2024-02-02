iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 56,669 shares.The stock last traded at $54.94 and had previously closed at $54.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

