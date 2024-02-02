iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 56,669 shares.The stock last traded at $54.94 and had previously closed at $54.82.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
