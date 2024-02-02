iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2359 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.82 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

