IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.24

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. IOTA has a market capitalization of $758.70 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.