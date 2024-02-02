Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $17.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -148.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

