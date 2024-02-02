Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Gap Up to $37.30

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $38.09. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 50,399 shares changing hands.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNQI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 389.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 494,949 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,102,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 301.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

