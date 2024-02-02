Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 953 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 135,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -380.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

