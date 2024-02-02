Invesco Mortgage Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,649 call options on the company. This is an increase of 178% compared to the typical daily volume of 953 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVR
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -380.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.