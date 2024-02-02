Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
VKTX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Dividend tax calculator
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.