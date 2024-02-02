Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VKTX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

