Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 46,709 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $4,230,901.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 49,081 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $4,481,586.11.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 50,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $4,553,659.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,917 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,145,479.56.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,155,752.07.

On Friday, January 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,007 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $1,148,518.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $1,115,307.65.

On Monday, January 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,146,828.48.

On Friday, January 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 12,827 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $1,126,723.68.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

