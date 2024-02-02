Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) EVP Sells 73,330 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $266.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

View Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.