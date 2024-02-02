Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells 49,325 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

