Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP Sells $505,992.30 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.76 and a 12-month high of $234.47.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.