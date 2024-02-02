Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells $2,004,212.62 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $385.84 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

