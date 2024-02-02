Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $150,000.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,736,329 shares in the company, valued at $35,522,467.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $133,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $120,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,710.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,900 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.48 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.