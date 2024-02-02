Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 7,400 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936,410.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $404,692.20.

Tile Shop Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.48. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 377,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 234,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

