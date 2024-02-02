Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Purchases $64,714.80 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.