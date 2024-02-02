Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Up 2.5 %

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 16.36. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.33.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 880,175 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

