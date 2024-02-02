Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Short Interest Update

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 12,660,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.29 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Institutional Trading of Innoviva

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

