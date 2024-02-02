Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PAPR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 81,901 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.