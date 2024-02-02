Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$14.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.51 and a 52-week high of C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2230863 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -423.53%.

Insider Transactions at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.