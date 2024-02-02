Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

