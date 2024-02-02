Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 750 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.