Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 563 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $38.87 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.