Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

