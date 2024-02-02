Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 280 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $161.99 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

