Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 175 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.36.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $402.54 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $402.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

