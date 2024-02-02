Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,049 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $68,961,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

