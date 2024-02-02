Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Timken were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

TKR stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

