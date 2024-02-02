Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $684,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $242.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $233.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.