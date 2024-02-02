Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $579,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.