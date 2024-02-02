Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %

PINS opened at $37.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

