Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.68.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

