Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dover were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $156.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.