Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $515.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

