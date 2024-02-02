Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Immunome

Immunome Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $16.45 on Monday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunome will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunome by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.