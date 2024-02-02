Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

