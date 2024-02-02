IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,261 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $527.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

