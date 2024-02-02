IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.48. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 1,018,639 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $10,972,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 885,697 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

