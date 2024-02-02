Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $190.39 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

